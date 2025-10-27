China Mobile Converts SPD Bank Bonds to Strengthen Investment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Mobile ( (HK:0941) ) has issued an update.

China Mobile Limited announced that Guangdong Mobile, a subsidiary, has converted SPD Bank A-Shares Convertible Bonds into approximately 29,256 SPD Bank A-Shares. This transaction, considered a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong Listing Rules, allows Guangdong Mobile to acquire shares at a market-comparable price, enhancing SPD Bank’s capital strength and enabling China Mobile to benefit from SPD Bank’s operational results. The conversion is part of a series of transactions within the last 12 months, reflecting China Mobile’s strategic investment in SPD Bank.

China Mobile Limited is a leading telecommunications company incorporated in Hong Kong, providing a wide range of mobile services and solutions. It operates primarily in the telecommunications industry, focusing on mobile voice and data services, and has a significant presence in the Chinese market.

Average Trading Volume: 18,313,743

Current Market Cap: HK$1870.6B

