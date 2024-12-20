China Mobile Announces Robust Customer Growth

China Mobile (HK:0941) has released an update.

China Mobile Limited reported impressive growth in November 2024, with a total of over 1 million mobile customers and significant additions to its 5G and wireline broadband segments. The company added 824 mobile customers and 1,034 wireline broadband customers in the month, underscoring its strong market position. Investors are advised to interpret these unaudited figures cautiously.

