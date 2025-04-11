China Mobile Announces Key Resolutions for Upcoming AGM

China Mobile ( (HK:0941) ) just unveiled an announcement.

China Mobile Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for May 22, 2025, where shareholders will consider several key resolutions. These include approving the 2024 Annual Reports, profit distribution plans, re-election of directors, re-appointment of auditors, and granting mandates to the Board for share buybacks and issuance. The meeting’s outcomes could significantly impact the company’s financial strategies and shareholder value.

More about China Mobile

China Mobile Limited is a prominent player in the telecommunications industry, primarily providing mobile voice and multimedia services. It focuses on offering comprehensive communication solutions in the Chinese market and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 4,363

See more insights into 0941 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue