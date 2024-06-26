China Minsheng Bank Updates Board and Committees

China Minsheng Banking (HK:1988) has released an update.

China Minsheng Banking Corp. has provided an update on its board of directors, listing both executive and non-executive members, including the chairman, vice chairmen, and independent directors. Additionally, the bank announced the establishment of six committees ranging from strategic development to audit, with details on the membership of each board member in these specialized committees.

