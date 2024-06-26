China Minsheng Bank Elects New Supervisors

China Minsheng Banking (HK:1988) has released an update.

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. has elected Mr. Yang Yu and Mr. Long Ping as employee supervisors to its ninth session of the Board of Supervisors, each serving a three-year term. These elections complement the upcoming selection of shareholder and external supervisors at the bank’s annual general meeting. The newly elected supervisors bring extensive experience within the bank and the financial industry, with their compensation to be disclosed in the forthcoming annual report.

