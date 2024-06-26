China Minsheng Bank Declares Year-End Dividend

China Minsheng Banking (HK:1988) has released an update.

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. has announced a final ordinary dividend of RMB 2.16 per 10 shares for the year ended December 31, 2023, with a payment date set for August 5, 2024. Shareholders must be on record by July 8, 2024, to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid in HKD at the rate of 2.36751 per 10 shares. Withholding tax rates will apply at 20% for domestic investors and 10% for non-resident enterprises and individuals.

