China Merchants Securities to Review Q3 Financial Results

China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6099) has released an update.

China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd. has announced that its board of directors will convene on October 29, 2024, to review and approve the unaudited third-quarter financial results for the period ending September 30, 2024. This meeting will provide insight into the company’s financial performance over the past nine months, offering valuable information for investors and market watchers.

