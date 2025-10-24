China Merchants Port Announces Director Resignation and ESG Committee Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Merchants Port Holdings Co ( (HK:0144) ) has provided an update.

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited announced the resignation of Mr. Tu Xiaoping as an Executive Director, effective from October 24, 2025, due to his retirement. Mr. Tu will also step down from the ESG Committee, and the company has expressed gratitude for his contributions. The company also revealed changes in the composition of its ESG Committee, which will now consist of five members, with Mr. Feng Boming serving as the chairman. This change reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to enhancing its governance structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0144) stock is a Buy with a HK$16.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Merchants Port Holdings Co stock, see the HK:0144 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Merchants Port Holdings Co

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited is a prominent player in the port industry, focusing on port operations and related services. The company is incorporated in Hong Kong and is known for its significant contributions to the development and management of ports, enhancing trade and logistics in the region.

Average Trading Volume: 3,197,630

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$63.01B

For an in-depth examination of 0144 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue