China Merchants Land Unveils New Operational Agreements

China Merchants Land Limited (HK:0978) has released an update.

China Merchants Land Limited has announced new agreements for project operational support and property management, starting January 2025 and continuing through December 2027. These agreements will see the Group working closely with CMSK and its subsidiary to enhance project development and management capabilities. Additionally, the company has updated its REIT Management Transaction terms, ensuring compliance with Hong Kong’s listing rules while optimizing its financial operations.

