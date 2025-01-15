China Merchants China Direct Investments Reveals Asset Breakdown for 2024

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

China Merchants China Direct Investments ( (HK:0133) ) has issued an update.

China Merchants China Direct Investments Limited announced a breakdown of its total assets as of December 31, 2024, showing a diversified investment portfolio. The company’s major investments are concentrated in financial services, culture, media, consumption, and information technology sectors, accounting for significant portions of the assets. This asset allocation reflects the company’s strategic focus on sectors critical to China’s economic growth, potentially impacting its stakeholders by enhancing its market positioning and operational efficiency.

More about China Merchants China Direct Investments

China Merchants China Direct Investments Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, primarily focused on investment activities across various sectors, including financial services, culture, media, consumption, information technology, manufacturing, energy and resources, and medical industries.

Find detailed analytics on 0133 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.