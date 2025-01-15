China Merchants China Direct Investments Announces 2024 NAV Results

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

China Merchants China Direct Investments ( (HK:0133) ) has shared an announcement.

As of December 31, 2024, China Merchants China Direct Investments Limited reported an unaudited consolidated net asset value per share of US$4.330 (HK$33.72). This announcement provides insight into the company’s financial health and may influence investor perceptions and market positioning in the Chinese investment sector.

More about China Merchants China Direct Investments

China Merchants China Direct Investments Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, focusing on direct investments in China. They are involved in diversified investment activities, dealing primarily with equity and real estate investments within the Chinese market.

