China Merchants Bank Holds Successful AGM

At the 2023 Annual General Meeting of China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd., resolutions were passed in accordance with the company’s Articles of Association and relevant Chinese law, with all procedures in compliance. Shareholder participation was robust, with over 61% of voting shares represented, and the meeting was conducted without any shareholders being required to abstain from voting as per the Hong Kong Listing Rules. The event was overseen by directors, senior management, legal counsel, and scrutineers to ensure transparency and accuracy in the voting process.

