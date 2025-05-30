China Merchants Bank Completes RMB27 Billion Bond Issuance

Confident Investing Starts Here:

China Merchants Bank Co ( (HK:3968) ) has provided an update.

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. has successfully completed the issuance of RMB27.0 billion in undated Additional Tier 1 Capital Bonds, with a 2.05% coupon rate for the first five years. This strategic move aims to strengthen the bank’s capital base, potentially enhancing its competitive position in the banking industry and offering reassurance to stakeholders regarding its financial stability.

More about China Merchants Bank Co

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. is a prominent financial institution in the People’s Republic of China, primarily engaged in providing a wide range of banking services. The company focuses on retail and corporate banking, wealth management, and financial services, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 23,884,572

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1208.8B

