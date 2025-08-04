China Merchants Bank Announces Director Resignation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from China Merchants Bank Co ( (HK:3968) ) is now available.

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. announced the resignation of Mr. Tian Hongqi, an independent non-executive director, due to the expiry of his six-year term. Mr. Tian will continue his duties until a new director is elected and approved. His departure will not affect the board’s quorum, and he leaves without any disagreements or unfulfilled commitments. The board expressed gratitude for his contributions.

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. is a major financial institution in China, offering a wide range of banking services and products. The company focuses on providing comprehensive financial solutions to its clients, including personal banking, corporate banking, and wealth management services.

YTD Price Performance: 30.87%

Average Trading Volume: 19,021,936

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1228.5B

