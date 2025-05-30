China Merchants Bank Announces 2024 AGM with Key Resolutions

Confident Investing Starts Here:

China Merchants Bank Co ( (HK:3968) ) just unveiled an announcement.

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting scheduled for June 25, 2025, in Shenzhen, China. The meeting will address several key resolutions, including the approval of the 2024 work reports, financial statements, profit appropriation plans, and the engagement of accounting firms for 2025. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it will outline the bank’s financial strategies and operational plans for the coming years, potentially impacting its market positioning and shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3968) stock is a Buy with a HK$38.58 price target.

More about China Merchants Bank Co

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the financial services industry. It primarily provides banking services and products, focusing on both retail and corporate banking sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 23,884,572

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1208.8B

