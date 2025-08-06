China Medical System Holdings Announces Upcoming Board Meeting

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from China Medical System Holdings ( (HK:0867) ).

China Medical System Holdings Limited has announced a Board meeting scheduled for August 18, 2025, to discuss and approve the interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The meeting will also consider the payment of an interim dividend, which could impact the company’s financial strategy and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0867) stock is a Buy with a HK$14.33 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Medical System Holdings stock, see the HK:0867 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Medical System Holdings

China Medical System Holdings Limited operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on pharmaceuticals and medical products. The company is involved in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of a wide range of medical products and services, catering to various healthcare needs.

Average Trading Volume: 15,631,157

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$31.71B

For detailed information about 0867 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue