China Medical System Holdings Announces AGM and Key Resolutions

China Medical System Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for April 24, 2025, in Hong Kong. Key agenda items include the adoption of the 2024 financial statements, approval of a final dividend, re-election of directors, and re-appointment of auditors. The company also seeks shareholder approval to authorize the board to issue new shares, which could impact its capital structure and market positioning.

China Medical System Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating primarily in the pharmaceutical industry. The company, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products.

