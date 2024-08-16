China Maple Leaf Joins MSCI Index, Boosts Profile

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems (DE:CML1) has released an update.

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited, a renowned educational institution group, is set to join the MSCI Hong Kong Micro Cap Index after the market closes on August 30, 2024. This inclusion is considered a nod to the company’s strong performance and growth potential, likely to boost its market reputation and share liquidity. Shareholders are advised to trade cautiously in light of this news.

