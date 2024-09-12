China Longyuan Reports Robust Power Generation Growth

China Longyuan Power Group (HK:0916) has released an update.

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited reported a 7.38% increase in power generation for August 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, totaling 4,995,463 MWh. The surge was led by a significant 47.64% jump in other renewable energy generation, while coal-fired power saw a 7.98% increase. Despite the monthly gains, the year-to-date figures for 2024 show only a modest 1.05% increase in total power generation, with wind power and coal-fired generation experiencing declines.

