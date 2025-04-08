China Longyuan Power Sees Growth in Renewable Energy Amidst Coal Exit

China Longyuan Power Group ( (HK:0916) ) just unveiled an update.

In March 2025, China Longyuan Power Group’s total power generation decreased by 2.46% year-on-year, primarily due to the cessation of coal power operations. However, the company’s renewable energy segment showed significant growth, with wind power increasing by 7.57% and PV power by 45.63%, highlighting its strategic shift towards sustainable energy and its positive impact on the company’s renewable energy portfolio.

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited is a leading company in the renewable energy sector, primarily focusing on wind and photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company has transitioned away from coal power, emphasizing its commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

