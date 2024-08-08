China Longyuan Power Schedules Key 2024 EGM

China Longyuan Power Group (HK:0916) has released an update.

China Longyuan Power Group has announced its second extraordinary general meeting (EGM) for the year 2024, which will be held on August 28 to address the appointment of Mr. Zhang Tong as a non-executive director. Shareholders are to note that the H share register will be closed from August 23 to August 28, during which no share transfers will be registered. Shareholders may appoint proxies to vote on their behalf at the EGM, with the relevant documents required to be lodged in advance of the meeting.

