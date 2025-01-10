China Longyuan Power Relocates Hong Kong Office

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

An update from China Longyuan Power Group ( (HK:0916) ) is now available.

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited has announced a change in its principal place of business in Hong Kong, effective 10 January 2025. The relocation to a new address in Causeway Bay reflects the company’s ongoing adjustments to optimize its operations and may impact its logistical and administrative efficiency.

More about China Longyuan Power Group

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited operates in the renewable energy industry, focusing primarily on wind power generation. The company is a key player in the sector, contributing to sustainable energy solutions and advancing the use of clean energy sources.

YTD Price Performance: -7.41%

Average Trading Volume: 1,540

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $12.68B

