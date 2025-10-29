China Longyuan Power Group Sets New Guidelines for Nomination Committee

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Longyuan Power Group ( (HK:0916) ) has shared an announcement.

China Longyuan Power Group has outlined the terms of reference for its Nomination Committee, which is responsible for selecting and proposing candidates for directors and senior management. This move is aimed at ensuring effective internal controls and aligning the company’s leadership structure with its corporate strategy, potentially impacting its governance and operational efficiency.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0916) stock is a Hold with a HK$7.00 price target.

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited operates in the renewable energy industry, primarily focusing on wind power generation. It is one of the largest wind power producers in China, contributing significantly to the country’s clean energy initiatives.

Average Trading Volume: 31,474,298

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$120.5B

