China Longyuan Power Group Enhances Governance with New Committee

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Longyuan Power Group ( (HK:0916) ) has issued an update.

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited has established a Remuneration and Assessment Committee under its Board of Directors to enhance corporate governance and optimize performance remuneration and assessment management systems. This committee, composed mainly of independent directors, is tasked with formulating and reviewing remuneration policies and assessment criteria for directors and senior management, ensuring alignment with the company’s goals and industry standards.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0916) stock is a Hold with a HK$7.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Longyuan Power Group stock, see the HK:0916 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Longyuan Power Group

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited operates within the energy sector, focusing on the development and management of wind power and other renewable energy sources. The company is a significant player in the renewable energy industry, with a strong emphasis on sustainable energy solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 31,474,298

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$120.5B

See more data about 0916 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue