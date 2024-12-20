China Longyuan Power Group Approves Key Resolutions

China Longyuan Power Group (HK:0916) has released an update.

China Longyuan Power Group’s third extraordinary general meeting in 2024 successfully passed key resolutions, including a non-competition agreement with CHN Energy and the appointment of Wang Yong as a non-executive director. The meeting, attended by shareholders representing over 80% of voting shares, also approved debt financing guarantees for a subsidiary, indicating strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic initiatives.

