China Longyuan Power Group Approves Key Resolutions

China Longyuan Power Group (HK:0916) has released an update.
China Longyuan Power Group’s third extraordinary general meeting in 2024 successfully passed key resolutions, including a non-competition agreement with CHN Energy and the appointment of Wang Yong as a non-executive director. The meeting, attended by shareholders representing over 80% of voting shares, also approved debt financing guarantees for a subsidiary, indicating strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic initiatives.
