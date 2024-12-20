China Longyuan Power Announces Strategic Board Structure

China Longyuan Power Group (HK:0916) has released an update.

China Longyuan Power Group has announced its board of directors, highlighting a diverse mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members. The board is organized into five committees focusing on audit, remuneration, nomination, strategy, and sustainable development, with directors taking on various roles to steer the company’s future direction. This strategic leadership structure is designed to enhance corporate governance and drive growth in the renewable energy sector.

