China Longyuan Completes RMB2.5 Billion Debenture Issuance

China Longyuan Power Group ( (HK:0916) ) has shared an update.

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited has successfully completed the issuance of ultra short-term debentures amounting to RMB2.5 billion, with a term of 179 days and a coupon rate of 1.67%. The proceeds from this issuance will be used to replace existing interest-bearing debt and replenish working capital, potentially strengthening the company’s financial position and operational flexibility.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0916) stock is a Hold with a HK$7.00 price target.

More about China Longyuan Power Group

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited is a company involved in the energy sector, focusing on the development and operation of power generation facilities, particularly in the renewable energy space.

YTD Price Performance: 20.39%

Average Trading Volume: 30,879,657

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$120.2B



