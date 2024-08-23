China LNG Group Shareholders Unanimously Approve AGM Resolutions

China LNG Group (HK:0931) has released an update.

China HK Power Smart Energy Group Limited announced unanimous shareholder approval for all proposed resolutions at their 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM), including the re-election of directors, the appointment of their independent auditor, and the issuance and repurchase of shares. The AGM saw a 100% approval rate for most resolutions with nearly unanimous consent for the remaining, indicating strong shareholder support for the company’s direction.

