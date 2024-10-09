China Literature Unveils Updated Board Structure

China Literature (HK:0772) has released an update.

China Literature Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, including executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members. The company has also detailed the membership of its three Board committees, which are integral to its governance structure. Key positions include Mr. HOU Xiaonan as CEO and President, Mr. PU Hai Tao as Chairman, and committee chairs are highlighted among the directors.

