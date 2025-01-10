China Literature Grants RSUs to Employees to Foster Growth and Commitment

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

China Literature ( (HK:0772) ) has provided an update.

China Literature Limited announced the grant of 552,549 restricted share units (RSUs) to 14 employees as part of its 2020 RSU Scheme, effective January 10, 2025. This initiative aims to recognize past contributions, align the grantees’ interests with the company’s goals, and reinforce their commitment to the company. The RSUs will vest in tranches over four years without any performance targets, a practice consistent with the company’s historical approach. The company believes this move will aid in attracting and retaining skilled personnel crucial for its future growth and expansion.

More about China Literature

China Literature Limited is a company operating in the online literature industry, primarily providing digital reading and content offerings. It focuses on developing and expanding its platform to cater to a growing audience interested in online literature and related services.

YTD Price Performance: -1.90%

Average Trading Volume: 991

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.22B

Learn more about 0772 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.