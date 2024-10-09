China Life Schedules Extraordinary Meeting & Dividend

China Life Insurance Co (HK:2628) has released an update.

China Life Insurance Co. has announced that it will be holding its First Extraordinary General Meeting for 2024 on October 30, where it will consider the appointment of Mr. Cai Xiliang to the Board and approve the 2024 interim profit distribution plan. Shareholders are alerted to the closure of the H Share register from October 25 to 30 for eligibility to attend the meeting and from November 7 to 12 for entitlement to an interim dividend of RMB0.20 per share, set to be paid on December 23.

