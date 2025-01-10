China Life Insurance Reports 4.7% Increase in 2024 Premium Income

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

The latest announcement is out from China Life Insurance Co ( (HK:2628) ).

China Life Insurance Company Limited reported an accumulated premium income of approximately RMB671.7 billion for the year 2024, marking a 4.7% increase compared to the previous year. This announcement reflects the company’s growth in the life insurance market and its ability to enhance its financial performance, potentially impacting its stakeholders positively.

More about China Life Insurance Co

China Life Insurance Company Limited is a leading insurance company in the People’s Republic of China, focused on providing a range of insurance products and services. It operates primarily within the life insurance sector, addressing the needs of various market segments across the country.

YTD Price Performance: -5.41%

Average Trading Volume: 27,110

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $124.2B

