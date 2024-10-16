China Life Insurance Projects Massive Profit Growth

China Life Insurance Co (HK:2628) has released an update.

China Life Insurance Co. anticipates a remarkable surge in net profit for the first three quarters of 2024, estimating an increase of around 165% to 185% from the previous year. This financial boost is attributed to strategic asset allocation and a significant rebound in the stock market during the third quarter. Investors are advised to consider these preliminary yet unaudited financial estimates when evaluating the company’s stock performance.

