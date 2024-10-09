China Life Insurance Declares Interim Dividend

China Life Insurance Co (HK:2628) has released an update.

China Life Insurance Co. has announced an interim dividend of RMB 0.2 per share for the six months ending 30 June 2024, with the ex-dividend date set for 05 November 2024 and payment to be made by 23 December 2024. The update includes details on shareholder approval, registration dates, and the book close period, while withholding tax rates for non-resident individuals and enterprises are set at 10% or 20% depending on the shareholders’ country of residence and tax agreements with the PRC.

