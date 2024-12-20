China Kingstone Plans HK$26.5 Million Rights Issue

China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd (HK:1380) has released an update.

China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd is set to raise up to HK$26.5 million through a proposed rights issue, offering one rights share for every two existing shares. The proceeds will be used to boost the company’s working capital and explore new business opportunities. Unsubscribed shares will be offered to independent placees through a best effort basis arrangement.

