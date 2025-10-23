China Kingstone Mining to Discuss Share Award Scheme at Upcoming Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd ( (HK:1380) ) has issued an announcement.

China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd has announced a supplemental notice for its special general meeting scheduled for November 10, 2025. The meeting will address resolutions regarding the approval and adoption of a Share Award Scheme, which includes the potential issuance of shares to eligible participants and service providers. This initiative aims to enhance the company’s share management and incentivize stakeholders, potentially impacting its market positioning and shareholder value.

More about China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd

China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability. It operates in the mining industry and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 1380.

Average Trading Volume: 2,203,006

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$62.31M

