China Kepei Education Group Enters Cooperation Agreement with Hunan School

China Kepei Education Group Limited announced a cooperation agreement through its subsidiary, Tibet Kepei, with Hunan School and its sponsors to manage the school’s operations and development. This agreement includes a loan facility of up to RMB400 million to support Hunan School’s ongoing operations, with the loan carrying an interest rate of 10% per annum and a maturity of four years. This transaction is considered discloseable under Hong Kong’s listing rules, highlighting its significance in the company’s business operations.

China Kepei Education Group Limited operates in the education industry, focusing on providing management and consulting services to educational institutions. The company is involved in managing assets, business operations, finance, liabilities, and human resources for schools, aiming to enhance educational management and development.

YTD Price Performance: -1.25%

Average Trading Volume: 17,073

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €333.4M

