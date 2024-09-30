China Jinmao Secures Full Ownership of Xi’an Mingmao

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited (HK:0817) has released an update.

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited has announced its acquisition of a 40% equity interest in Xi’an Mingmao, making it a wholly-owned subsidiary, for a consideration of approximately RMB 1.66 billion. The transaction, significant enough to be classified as a discloseable transaction according to the Listing Rules, will be financed by the group’s internal resources. This strategic move aims to consolidate China Jinmao’s business and enhance its market position.

