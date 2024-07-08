China Jinmao Reports Strong Mid-Year Sales

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited (HK:0817) has released an update.

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited reported robust sales figures for June 2024, with RMB 13.3 billion in contracted sales and a significant area sold. The first half of the year showed a strong performance, with an accumulated contracted sales total of RMB 44.54 billion and a substantial sales area, excluding rental income. Investors are cautioned that these preliminary figures are unaudited and should not be solely relied upon for investment decisions.

