China Jinmao Reports Strong December 2024 Sales

Stay Ahead of the Market:
- Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks
- Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener
China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited ( (HK:0817) ) has issued an announcement.
China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited reported an impressive contracted sales amount of RMB15,255 million for December 2024, with a gross floor area of approximately 1,198,232.91 square meters. For the entire year, the company achieved an accumulative contracted sales amount of RMB98,255 million, covering significant projects across several cities in China. The announcement emphasizes that these figures are unaudited and advises shareholders and potential investors to exercise caution, indicating potential variances in future financial disclosures.
More about China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited
China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited is a Hong Kong-incorporated company with a focus on property development. The company’s operations include a range of real estate projects, notably in areas such as Changsha, Nanjing, Ningbo, and Shanghai, demonstrating a strong presence in the Chinese property market.
YTD Price Performance: -5.10%
Average Trading Volume: 69,759,669
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy
Current Market Cap: HK$12.56B
Learn more about 0817 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.