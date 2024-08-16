China Jinmao Expects Major Profit Jump in 2024

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited (HK:0817) has released an update.

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited has announced a projected significant increase in profit of approximately 130% for the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. This surge is attributed to reduced administrative, selling, marketing, and financing expenses as the company focuses on lean management and efficiency. Investors are advised to exercise caution and await the detailed interim results due by the end of August 2024.

