China Jinmao Delays Circular Dispatch for Financial Agreements

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited ( (HK:0817) ) just unveiled an update.

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited has announced a delay in the dispatch of a circular related to amendments and agreements with Sinochem Finance and Ping An Member Companies. The circular, initially scheduled for dispatch by 22 October 2025, will now be sent by 4 November 2025 due to the need for additional time to finalize certain information. This postponement may impact stakeholders awaiting details on the financial services framework agreements.

More about China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, operating in the real estate and property development industry. It focuses on urban development and property management services, primarily in China.

Average Trading Volume: 47,922,571

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$19.45B

