China Jinmao Completes RMB2 Billion Medium-Term Notes Issuance

The latest update is out from China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited ( (HK:0817) ).

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Shanghai Jinmao Investment Management Group Co., Ltd., has completed the issuance of the first tranche of medium-term notes for 2025, amounting to RMB2 billion with a coupon rate of 2.3%. The proceeds from this issuance will be used to repay other matured notes, potentially enhancing the company’s financial stability and liquidity.

More about China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 45,990,122

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$19.04B

