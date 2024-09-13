China Isotope Retracts EGM Investment Plan Resolution

China Isotope & Radiation Corp. (HK:1763) has released an update.

China Isotope & Radiation Corporation has announced the withdrawal of a resolution from its upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), set to consider the company’s 2024 investment plan. This decision leaves the rest of the EGM agenda unchanged, and shareholders’ previously submitted proxy forms will remain valid for other resolutions. The company emphasizes that no action is required from shareholders regarding the withdrawn resolution.

