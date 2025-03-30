China Isotope & Radiation Corp. Proposes Governance Amendments

China Isotope & Radiation Corp. ( (HK:1763) ) has issued an announcement.

China Isotope & Radiation Corporation has announced proposed amendments to its Articles of Association, the Rules of Procedures of the Shareholders’ General Meeting, and the Rules of Procedures for the Board. These changes are in response to recent regulatory updates and are aimed at aligning the company’s governance documents with new legal and listing requirements. The amendments are subject to shareholder approval in upcoming meetings, and are intended to ensure compliance with evolving regulations, potentially impacting the company’s operational governance and stakeholder engagement.

China Isotope & Radiation Corporation operates in the medical and industrial isotope and radiation industry, focusing on the production and distribution of isotopes and radiation-related products and services. The company is a key player in the Chinese market, providing essential materials and technologies for medical diagnostics, treatment, and industrial applications.

