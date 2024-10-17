China Isotope & Radiation Corp. Forms Audit Committee

China Isotope & Radiation Corp. (HK:1763) has released an update.

China Isotope & Radiation Corp. has established an Audit and Risk Management Committee to enhance its governance structure and ensure effective oversight of its management. This committee, composed mainly of independent directors with expertise in finance or law, aims to strengthen communication between auditors and oversee the company’s risk management and ESG matters.

For further insights into HK:1763 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.