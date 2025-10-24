China Isotope & Radiation Corp. Earns Top ESG Honors for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Isotope & Radiation Corp. ( (HK:1763) ) just unveiled an update.

China Isotope & Radiation Corporation has been recognized for its exemplary ESG practices, receiving the Outstanding China ESG Practice and ESG Pioneers Index (Top 100) awards at the ESG China Innovation Annual Conference 2025. The company’s focus on technological innovation and sustainable development has led to significant advancements in nuclear technology applications, contributing to economic, environmental, and social benefits while supporting China’s health initiatives.

More about China Isotope & Radiation Corp.

China Isotope & Radiation Corporation operates in the nuclear technology industry, focusing on radiopharmaceuticals, nuclide preparation, and nuclear medical equipment. The company is committed to technological innovation and plays a significant role in promoting health in China through its nuclear medicine solutions.

