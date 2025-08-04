China Isotope & Radiation Corp. Announces Share Transfer to Strengthen Industry Position

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Isotope & Radiation Corp. ( (HK:1763) ) has provided an update.

China Isotope & Radiation Corporation announced a proposed gratuitous transfer of shares by its controlling shareholder, China Baoyuan Investment Co., Ltd., to its ultimate controlling shareholder, China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC). This transfer, involving approximately 33.79% of the company’s total issued share capital, aims to enhance the company’s position and competitiveness in the nuclear technology application industry. The transfer is expected to bolster the company’s technological innovation and market expansion efforts, although it remains at a preliminary stage and may not materialize. CNNC’s increased direct stake is anticipated to strengthen the company’s influence and responsibilities within the industry.

China Isotope & Radiation Corporation operates in the nuclear technology industry, focusing on the application of nuclear technology. The company is involved in technological innovation and market expansion, leveraging the brand influence and industry background of its ultimate controlling shareholder, China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC).

