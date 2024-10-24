China Isotope & Radiation Corp. Announces Key Shareholder Meeting

China Isotope & Radiation Corp. (HK:1763) has released an update.

China Isotope & Radiation Corp. has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for November 13, 2024, in Beijing, where shareholders will vote on key resolutions, including revisions to agreements and the appointment of a new auditor. The meeting will address important financial decisions that could impact the company’s future direction and investments.

