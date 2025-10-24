China Investments Holdings Expands Leasing Portfolio with New Finance Leases

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Investments Holdings Limited ( (HK:0132) ) just unveiled an announcement.

China Investments Holdings Limited, through its subsidiary Greengold Leasing, has entered into finance leases with a lessee to acquire assets worth RMB30,000,000, which will be leased back to the lessee for six years. This transaction, classified as discloseable under the Listing Rules, involves a strategic financial arrangement that enhances the company’s leasing portfolio and demonstrates its capability to manage substantial financial transactions, potentially impacting its market positioning positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0132) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target.

More about China Investments Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 165,312

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$424.7M

See more data about 0132 stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

